Homelex

Leather Harness Adjustable

$18.99

Buy Now Review It

100% Leather Three-layer composite PU leather, absolute thickness, super high-quality textured leather on the front, very soft; soft and non-irritating flannel on the bottom, no cold when in contact with the skin, no deformation under any pressure. Fully adjustable harness for most women, adjustable waist range 27.5in-40in. When you adjust it to fit your size, you will find that this Straps will show your figure and make you look very sexy. Can be used with daily dress up, this will bring more highlights to your style of dress，If you need to concerts or appointments, it will make you look special and beautiful.