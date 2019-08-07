Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Cross-Body
& Other Stories
Leather Envelope Beltbag
£49.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
Leather envelope beltbag with a gold toned snap button closure, cotton lined interior and adjustable belt strap. Dimensions: 11cm x 18.5cm 4.3 x 7.3
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Eckhaus Latta
Eckhaus Latta X Hoteltonight Travel Kit
$275.00
from
Eckhaus Latta
BUY
DETAILS
Alfeya Valrina
Alea Bag
$230.00
from
Alfeya Valrina
BUY
DETAILS
Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Marlow Small Bag
$475.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Sara Barner
Circle Bag
$440.00
from
TENOVERSIX
BUY
More from & Other Stories
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Drawstring Linen Blend Shorts
£20.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Criss Cross Lace Up Heeled Sandals
$129.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Oversized Ribbed Crewneck Cardigan
$119.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Cashmere Turtleneck Snood
$69.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Cross-Body
DETAILS
Kate Spade New York
Universal Nylon Slim Commuter Bag
$168.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Treasure & Bond
Mini Campbell Leather Crossbody Bag
$169.00
$84.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell
Whipstitch Belt Bag
$78.00
$46.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Biore
Blue Agave + Baking Soda Cleanser
C$8.39
from
Target
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted