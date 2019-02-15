Skip navigation!
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Barneys New York
Leather Double-band Sandals
$195.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Barneys New York
Known for its craftsmanship and quality, the exclusive Barneys New Yorkfootwearcollection includes hand-stitched details and some of the finest luxury materials.
Featured in 1 story
Crochet Swimsuits To Make Your Vacation Instas Pop
by
Rebekkah Easley
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Sam & Libby
Aurora Sandals
$29.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Nasty Gal
Don’t Cross Me Sandals
$68.00
from
Nasty Gal
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Low-heeled Strappy Leather Sandals
$129.00
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Teva
Indio Carabiner Slide Rope
$160.00
from
Teva
BUY
More from Barneys New York
DETAILS
Barneys New York
Neoprene-insert Rain Boots
$165.00
$69.30
from
Barneys Warehouse
BUY
DETAILS
Barneys New York
Fringed Raffia Slide Sandals
$245.00
$37.00
from
Barneys Warehouse
BUY
DETAILS
Barneys New York
Fringed Raffia Slide Sandals
$245.00
$44.00
from
Barneys Warehouse
BUY
DETAILS
Barneys New York
Thin Domed Band
$1950.00
from
Barneys New York
BUY
More from Sandals
DETAILS
Jeffrey Campbell
Kaine Sandals
$90.00
from
Jeffrey Campbell
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Blue Collection Metallic Leather Mid-heel Shoes
$99.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
ATP Atelier
Canda Leather Sandals
$390.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Loeffler Randall
Knotted Wrap Sandal In White
$350.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
