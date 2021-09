(Malin + Goetz)

Leather Candle

$55.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Details & Care What it is: A candle handmade in Brooklyn. What it does: This candle's earth-friendly blend of beeswax, vegetable and soy waxes provides a clean, slow burn while filling your home with a crisp, clean aroma. 9 oz. Natural Beauty & Wellness products are free of sulfates, phthalates, parabens, petrochemicals, mineral oil, silicone and talc 60-hour burn time Cruelty-free Made in the USA Item #5348740