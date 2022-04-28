Free People

Leather Body Harness-choker-belt Accessory

$166.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style notes Minimalist and beautiful, this leather harness is an elegant accessory that has the power to transform your look into an outfit that underlines your personality and adds a final signature to your charisma. This piece is flexible and disassembled in three parts, which can be worn like a choker, belt, or harness. The strap on the belt is adjustable and can be removed completely, to be worn as a separate belt. Delicate finish, without rings or other metal elements to make it look hard, this sophisticated piece is quite feminine.