aeydē

Leather Ankle Boots

£315.00

Buy Now Review It

At Browns

These black Aeyde Ruby leather ankle boots are crafted in Italy from pure leather and feature a side zip fastening, point toe, 40mm cuban heel and silver tone hardware. Aeyde is teaching us the art of visualisation. Based on the principles that if you visualise yourself wearing something you so desperately desire, eventually it will be yours. So far not so good, these boots are not yet on our feet. Must try harder. REF: 14031146 / RUBYLEATHER