Urban Size

Leaning Small Desk

£160.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Size

Our smallest most bijoux desk yet. Perfect for when you have zero room but you just need to carve out a little work station so you don't have to work from bed. This design was borne out of lockdown frustration of having to suddenly find somewhere to work at home. This leaning desk creates a perfect work station in your home without impacting room space. Perfect for life admin or returning emails, this desk is definitely designed with a laptop user in mind but with two drawers to keep all your little bits and bobs out of sight.