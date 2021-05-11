Frame

Le Vintage Raw-edge Denim Shorts

$221.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion

FRAME’s light blue Le Vintage shorts are named after the slim-leg silhouette that imparts a 1980s mood. They’re made from lightly distressed stretch-blend denim that includes elements of recycled cotton and lyocell – a regenerative fibre sourced from wood pulp – with a high-rise waist and raw edges. Shown here with Totême Oversized cotton-poplin shirt, NEOUS Jumel cutout leather mules, Staud Scotty crocodile-effect leather shoulder bag and All Blues Double-chain gold-vermeil necklace. Product number: 1404786