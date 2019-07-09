Frame

Le Vintage Bermuda Denim Shorts

£234.00 £163.00

Buy Now Review It

At mytheresa

Le Vintage Bermuda shorts from Frame are a retro-inspired classic rendered in a faded blue wash. They feature a high-rise waist and straight fit with raw-edge hems, taking a truly casual approach to weekend dressing. Wear yours with an oversized T-shirt and sneakers for enviable cool-girl style. material: 97.5% cotton, 2% polyester, 0.5% elastane care instructions: machine wash at 30 degrees five pockets zipper fly, button fastening frayed ends Designer colour name: medina Runs small, please see Size & Fit tab