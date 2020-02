Frame

A High-Rise Pant That Sits At The Natural Waist Cut From Plush Velveteen With Stretch In A Black Hue. Fitted From Hip Through Thighs With A Slight Kick After The Knee. Imported High-Rise Fit 98.2% Cotton/1.8% Elastane Machine Wash 9.75" Front Rise/33" Inseam/16.75" Leg Opening Model is 5'10" Tall/177cm and is Wearing a US Size 26 Style: LVMB002-NOIR