Longchamp

Le Pliage Club Medium Shoulder Tote

$140.00 $94.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Contrast logo embroidery refreshes a sleek tote that's sized just right for everyday use. 11"W x 9 ¾"H x 5 ½"D. (Interior capacity: medium.) 8" strap drop.6 lb. Top zip with snap-flap closure. Top carry handles. Interior wall pocket. Folds flat for storage. Nylon/cotton canvas with leather trim. Imported. Handbags