Frame

Le Pixie High Flare

$228.00

Buy Now Review It

At Frame

When Jennie was 12 years old, her family emigrated from South Korea to Southern California. Upon entering her new home country, she and her brother were tasked with choosing an “American” name, a common practice for many Korean immigrants. 혜정 (Hye-Jung) became Jennie and 영준 (Young-Jun) became Kevin. Our Dear Kaia III Necklace is an ode to immigrant families and the many challenges they’ve faced to build a life here. We created this piece to honor Korean American Day and the many stories just like Jennie’s. Please make sure to submit the correct characters in the selected language, as we are unable to modify once your order has been placed.