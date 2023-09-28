Jacquemus

Le Grand Bambino Crossbody Bag

$920.00

At Farfetch

Trending Jacquemus Le Grand Bambino crossbody bag As its name suggests, Jacquemus' Le Grand Bambino tote bag is a scaled-up iteration of the original model. It’s crafted in Italy from ruby-red patent leather to an elongated trapeze silhouette and finished with silver-tone logo lettering. Highlights ruby red calf leather smooth grain patent finish silver-tone logo lettering silver-tone hardware foldover top with magnetic fastening adjustable detachable shoulder strap single rolled top handle main compartment internal slip pocket