Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Le Creuset
Le Creuset Stoneware Mug 350ml
£15.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Selfridges
Le Creuset stoneware mug Microwave and freezer safe Enamelled scratch-resistant surface, embossed logo with stripe detail Capacity 350ml Dishwasher safe 10-year guarantee
Need a few alternatives?
Anthropologie
Acacia Bread Board
BUY
$24.97
$88.00
Anthropolgie
Corelle
Star Wars 4-pc. Appetizer Plate Set
BUY
$29.99
$39.99
Kohl's
Tanya Taylor
Napkin Set
BUY
$60.00
Tanya Taylor
Our Place
Side Plates
BUY
C$40.00
C$55.00
Our Place
More from Le Creuset
Le Creuset
Le Creuset Coupe 16-piece Dinnerware Set
BUY
$256.00
ALA $24/month with Affirm
Le Creuset
Bistro Grill, 12.5"
BUY
$99.96
$195.00
Sur La Table
Le Creuset
Signature Oval Dutch Oven, 8 Qt.
BUY
$299.96
$439.95
Sur La Table
Le Creuset
Saucepan With Skillet Lid
BUY
$120.00
$200.00
Le Creuset
More from Kitchen
Cuisinart
Tps-10 10 Piece Classic Stainless Steel Cookware Set
BUY
$124.99
$180.21
Amazon
Traeger
Pro Series 575 Wood Pellet Grill And Smoker
BUY
$799.95
$899.99
Amazon
Hydro Flask
Stainless Steel Water Bottle
BUY
$48.71
$64.95
Amazon
Stanley
Camp Pour Over Coffee Set
BUY
$18.37
$35.00
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted