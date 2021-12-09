Le Creuset

Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Oval Dutch Oven

$350.00 $299.95

Buy Now Review It

At Williams-Sonoma

Inspired by nearly a century of culinary craftsmanship, Le Creuset is proud to present the Signature collection as the next evolution of its enameled cast-iron cookware. Signature seamlessly blends Le Creuset's classic form and feel with the latest ergonomic and functional innovations. Enhances slow-cooking by heating evenly and locking in moisture for more tender results. Oval shape is perfect for roasts and poultry. Optimized for steady, even heat, Le Creuset's improved enamel interior resists staining, dulling, and wear and tear. Enamel interior's light sand color makes it easy to monitor food while cooking, ensuring less sticking and burning. Stabilizers in the newly engineered lid prevent rocking, keeping the lid snugly in place. Improved ergonomic, composite knob resists temperatures up to 500°F and provides a sure grip. Large handles provide a good grip, even when you're wearing oven mitts. Enameled cast-iron construction requires no additional seasoning. Dishwasher safe for fast, convenient cleanup. Made in France.