Alaia

Le Coeur Leather Shoulder Bag

$1400.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes Alaïa's shoulder bag is shaped to depict a heart, making it the perfect choice for date nights or gifting to a loved one. Crafted in Italy from smooth red leather, it has a compact interior sized to fit evening essentials and rests on an adjustable strap.