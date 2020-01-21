YanYan

Laza Cardigan In Boucle Jacquard

$295.00

At YanYan

DESCRIPTION Birdseye jacquard cardigan, made of boucle and technical polyester, with pineapple closures and peekaboo details at the center front. Shrunken fit with stretch. The artwork here is inspired by traditional "百子圖" (drawing of a hundred children). This kind of illustration celebrates happiness, prosperity and peace. This style uses leftover yarn. For more information please click here. Yarn spun in Japan. Garment knitted in China. Yarn content is 54% Wool 32% Polyester 14% Nylon. Dry clean only. Do not hang. FIT COMMENTS Slim fit with stretch. Cropped waist length. Model is size S, wearing size S. Model is 5ft 8; measurements are 31”-25”-34.5”. GARMENT (SIZE X-SMALL) MEASUREMENTS CHEST CIRCUMFERENCE: 34" SHOULDER WIDTH: 13" BODY LENGTH (FROM SHOULDER): 16-1/2" GARMENT (SIZE SMALL) MEASUREMENTS CHEST CIRCUMFERENCE: 36" SHOULDER WIDTH: 13-1/2" BODY LENGTH (FROM SHOULDER): 17" GARMENT (SIZE MEDIUM) MEASUREMENTS CHEST CIRCUMFERENCE: 38" SHOULDER WIDTH: 14" BODY LENGTH (FROM SHOULDER): 17-1/2"