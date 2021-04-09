Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Plants
Bloomscape
Lavender Tree
$65.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Bloomscape
tk
Need a few alternatives?
The Bouqs Co
Mother Earth
BUY
$59.00
The Bouqs Co
The Sill
Classic Plant Subscription
BUY
$60.00
The Sill
Hirt's Garden
Staghorn Fern 6.5" Hanging Plant
BUY
$21.99
Amazon
Bloomscape
Lavender Tree
BUY
$65.00
Bloomscape
More from Bloomscape
Bloomscape
Potted Lavender Tree
BUY
$65.00
Bloomscape
Bloomscape
3-foot-tall Potted Sansevieria
BUY
$150.00
Bloomscape
Bloomscape
Cat Grass
BUY
$35.00
Bloomscape
Bloomscape
Philodendron Heartleaf
BUY
$35.00
Bloomscape
More from Plants
The Bouqs Co
Mother Earth
BUY
$59.00
The Bouqs Co
The Sill
Classic Plant Subscription
BUY
$60.00
The Sill
Hirt's Garden
Staghorn Fern 6.5" Hanging Plant
BUY
$21.99
Amazon
Bloomscape
Lavender Tree
BUY
$65.00
Bloomscape
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted