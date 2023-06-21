United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Agua By Agua Bendita
Lavanda Floral-print Cotton-blend Sarong
$260.00
At MatchesFashion
Cut from a floral-sprigged blend of cotton and silk, Agua by Agua Bendita’s blue Lavanda sarong evidences the designers’ musings on their native Colombia. Shown here with: Agua by Agua Bendita Limon frilled floral-print swimsuit, Ancient Greek Sandals Nima braided-leather sandals, LOEWE Shell leather-trim raffia basket bag and Aurélie Bidermann Rope 18kt gold-plated earrings