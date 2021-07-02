Girl Got Curves

Lauren Set

£55.00 £50.00



Our ‘Lauren’ two piece set in RED is a classic single strap set. This look allows support whilst flattering your figure. You can customise how to tie the top straps to achieve different looks. Models wear a size 18 Fully lined, no padding but sewn in pocket. 80% PA (micro) 20% EA Machine washable at 40, dry in shade Exclusively designed and manufactured in the UK by women