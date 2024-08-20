Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Belts
FP Collection
Laurel Hip Belt
£88.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Free People
Need a few alternatives?
Mango
Oval Buckle Belt
BUY
£15.99
Mango
FP Collection
Laurel Hip Belt
BUY
£88.00
Free People
MUYE
Moon Star Metal Waist Chain
BUY
$9.99
Amazon
Abercrombie and Fitch
Oval Buckle Belt
BUY
$40.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
More from FP Collection
FP Collection
Mystic Mary Jane Flats
BUY
$128.00
Free People
FP Collection
Copenhagen Pointed Boots
BUY
$298.00
Free People
FP Collection
Copenhagen Pointed Boots
BUY
£268.00
Free People
FP Collection
Got Me In Stitches Tote
BUY
$49.95
$98.00
Free People
More from Belts
Mango
Oval Buckle Belt
BUY
£15.99
Mango
FP Collection
Laurel Hip Belt
BUY
£88.00
Free People
MUYE
Moon Star Metal Waist Chain
BUY
$9.99
Amazon
Abercrombie and Fitch
Oval Buckle Belt
BUY
$40.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted