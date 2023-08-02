United States
Bario Neal
Lau Diamond Bracelet Yellow Gold
$350.00$280.00
At Bario Neal
Description This bracelet features three static arc charms – one of which shines with petite diamonds. Metal: Reclaimed 14kt Yellow Gold Stones: (5) .005ct Diamond (1mm) Setting: channel set Finish: Polish Chain: 1.1mm wide and adjustable to 7″, 6.5″, or 6″. Dimensions: Each charm measures 6.6mm wide x 4.6mm long x 1.5mm tall. All Bario Neal jewelry is handmade. Each piece is unique and variations are considered part of the beauty of the design.
