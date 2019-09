Shu Uemura

Lasting Soft Gel Pencil

$26.35

Buy Now Review It

At Shu Uemura

shu uemura's new chic violet brown lasting soft gel pencil inspired by futuristic Tokyo city space, shu uemura presents the playful prism makeup collection. with just a few clicks, draw a precise eyeline softly and easily with the new 1.5 mm tip, and clearly define your eyes. waterproof, tear-proof and smudge-proof for 12 hours. delivers an instant colour payoff and an irresistible and defined look.