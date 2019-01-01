Buxom Cosmetics

Lash Waterproof Volumizing Mascara

C$24.00

A volumizing, waterproof mascara that separates and defines lashes.What it does:Glide on amped-up lashes with this ultradefining, smudge-proof mascara. The vitamin-enriched, clump-resistant formula deepens, darkens, and intensely thickens, while the curvy, hourglass-shaped brush evenly coats lashesseparating and definingfrom root to tip.What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- PhthalatesWhat else you need to know: This product does not contain synthetic fragrances, synthetic dyes, or petrochemicals. It is ophthalmologist tested and safe for contact wearers.