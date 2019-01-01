Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Wet n Wild
Lash Renegade Mascara
$5.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Wet n Wild
It’s time to start a rebellion against lanky lashe... (visit site URLs for full description)
Featured in 1 story
The Best New Mascara For Summer Is Only $5
by
Samantha Sasso
Need a few alternatives?
Maybelline
Maybelline New York Master Precise Ink Metallic Liquid Liner, Cosmic Purple
$7.99
$5.99
from
Amazon
BUY
L'Oréal
Wear Infinite Soft Powder Eye Waterproof Liner
$12.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Palladio
Holiday Velvet Matte Trio Giftset
$18.98
$14.99
from
Sally Beauty
BUY
COVERGIRL
Star Wars Limited Edition Colorlicious Lipstick In Lilac
$6.99
from
COVERGIRL
BUY
More from Wet n Wild
Wet n Wild
Rebel Rose Perfect Pout Lip Scrub
$3.99
from
Wet n Wild
BUY
Wet n Wild
Pac-man Bonus Fruit Lip Balm
$4.99
from
CVS
BUY
Wet n Wild
Pac-man High Score Blush Palette
$9.99
from
CVS
BUY
Wet n Wild
Lash Renegade Mascara
$6.29
from
Target
BUY
More from Makeup
Laura Mercier
Caviar Stick Eye Colour
$29.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
NARS
Blush
$30.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
Revlon
Colorstay™ Makeup For Combination/oily Skin
C$20.99
C$17.79
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Revlon
Colorstay Brow Creator™ In Soft Black
$13.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
More from Makeup
Makeup
30 Makeup Looks Anyone Can Copy In September
Back in 2016, Instagram added the "saved" section to every profile, and the beauty game was changed forever. Gone were the days of screenshotting a
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Bronzers That Actually Work For Medium, Dark, & Deep Complexions
Sure, luminizers are great, but in 2019, bronzers have become the unsung heroes of glowing skin. Ages ago, people used them to fake a tan during the
by
Us
Makeup
Every Kylie Lip Kit Is Buy One, Get One Free This Weekend
If your Labor Day plans involve doing some fall shopping — for anything from transitional maxi dresses to a new brown lipstick — you can be prepared
by
Megan Decker
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted