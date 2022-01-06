essence cosmetics

Lash Princess False Lash Waterproof Mascara

$4.99

Buy Now Review It

WATERPROOF: Lash Princess False Lash Effect Waterproof Mascara gives you voluminous false lash effects of the original in a new waterproof formula! DRAMATIC VOLUME: the conic shape fiber brush sculpts individual lashes for definition & volume, WITHOUT clumps or globs. LASTS ALL DAY: go about your day free from flaking & fading! This mascara does not flake, fade, or wear, making it a perfect all-day, longlasting mascara. Sweat and tears are no match! REMOVAL: this mascara has staying power! Use a gentle makeup remover or micellar water to remove at the end of the day; if this doesn't work, coconut oil is recommended. CRUELTY FREE: essence cosmetics is certified and acknowledged by PETA as a cruelty-free brand. We do not test any of our products on animals.