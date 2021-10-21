Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Essence
Lash Princess Curl & Volume Mascara
C$4.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Shoppers Drug Mart
Lash Princess Curl & Volume Mascara
Need a few alternatives?
Pai
The Impossible Glow
BUY
$31.20
$39.00
Credo
Ilia
Super Serum Skin Tint Spf 40
BUY
$38.40
$48.00
Credo
Benefit Cosmetics
The More The Merrier Makeup Holiday Advent Calendar Set
BUY
C$88.00
Sephora
Eylure
Wild & Wispy False Lashes, Savage
BUY
$5.99
Ulta Beauty
More from Essence
Essence
Lash Princess Curl & Volume Mascara
BUY
$4.99
Ulta Beauty
Essence
Shine Last & Go Get Nail Polish In Legally Pink
BUY
C$2.99
Shoppers Drug Mart
Essence
Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara
BUY
$4.99
Amazon
Essence
Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara
BUY
$3.49
$4.99
Amazon
More from Makeup
Pai
The Impossible Glow
BUY
$31.20
$39.00
Credo
Ilia
Super Serum Skin Tint Spf 40
BUY
$38.40
$48.00
Credo
Benefit Cosmetics
The More The Merrier Makeup Holiday Advent Calendar Set
BUY
C$88.00
Sephora
Eylure
Wild & Wispy False Lashes, Savage
BUY
$5.99
Ulta Beauty
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted