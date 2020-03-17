Voluminous

Lash Paradise Washable Mascara

$10.95

Buy Now Review It

At L'Oréal

Voluptuous Volume. Intense Length. Full Lash Fringe, Feathery Soft. Take your lashes to paradise with voluptuous volume & intense length. Soft wavy bristle brush holds the maximum amount of formula. 200+ bristles catch every lash for a dramatic volumizing effect. Silky smooth formula glides on evenly and easily. This volumizing and lengthening mascara delivers a full lash fringe that’s feathery soft. No flaking. No smudging. No clumping. Women agreed: 91%* saw intense & volumized lashes and 87%* saw more beautiful lashes. +98%* lengthening effect. 1 sold every 5 seconds.** *In a consumer test for Lash Paradise™ Washable Mascara L’Oréal USA average unit sales rate calculation based in part on Mascara category data reported by Nielsen’s Scantrack Service for 16 weeks ending 9/23/17, for US xAOC, according to the Nielsen standard product hierarchy. Copyright © 2017, The Nielsen Company.