Feel the power behind LELOs award-winning SenseSonic Technology! The LELO Sila uses the same intelligent design as the LELO Sona, but with a wide and accommodating diaphragm. Flood your system with the undulating sonic waves of the Sila air pulsator, equipped with eight power levels and a two hour battery life. The luxury, gold-plated sex toy is fully rechargeable and submersible, featuring LELOs patented food-grade silicone blend. Enhance your pleasure by adding a drop of water-based lubricant to the sonic well. After each use, wash with a toy cleaner and warm water rinse. Recommended Reading: How to Have Multiple Orgasms 5 Ways to Turn Yourself On How to Clean Your Sex Toys Please Note: LELO products are not eligible for any promotional discounts except Lovers Afterglow rewards point redemption unless otherwise specified.