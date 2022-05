Bondi Lash Lab

Lash & Brow Kit

£88.02

Buy Now Review It

At Bondi Lash Lab

With great value, let the Lash + Brow Serum grow your lashes + brows, then maintain, define & enhance with the Brow Gel and Brow Pencil. Kit includes: 1 X Lash + Brow Growth Serum 1 X Brow Gel (Style & naturally laminate brows) 1 X Brow Pencil (Define and enhance the beauty of natural brows) Choose your colour from Light, Medium and Dark Brown shades.