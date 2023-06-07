Anastasia Beverly Hills

Lash Brag Mascara

Description Function: Colour, Lengthen, Treatment, Volumize Benefits: Long-wearing, Waterproof Ingredients Product Claims: Fragrance-free, Paraben-free, Sulphate-free How To For the best mascara experience, begin by applying to your bottom lashes from base to tips. Then, starting at the base of your top lashes, sweep the mascara wand through to the tips. Apply over the top of the lashes as well as under to create an extra-voluminous look. Just a single coat delivers the perfect amount of product, leaving you with voluptuously defined lashes that last all day. Apply 2 coats for extra length and thickness. Apply 3 coats for full-on extreme volume. Instantly adds the look of dramatic volume, fullness and thickness to any lash type. Apply additional coats as desired. For an extra boost, apply a lash primer prior to your Mini Lash Brag Volumizing Mascara application. For best results, remove the mascara using an oil-based makeup remover or micellar water.