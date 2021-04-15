YOUR SMILE

Large Square Satin Headscarf

Imported Material: 100% Polyester Size: 35" Length by 35" Width Feel elegant smooth and soft when you touch this mulberry satin silk scarf it is also gently and breathable, the elastic is excellent. Perfect for all seasons. These satin headscarf are the perfect accent to any outfit. Can be worn around your neck, head, waist, or hair as well as on a hat or handbag and so on. Washing and maintenance: Please use warm water below 30 ℃ wash alone and do not use washing machine. Ironing on low heat and it is compatible with any dryleaning methods.