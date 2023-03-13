Nanushka

Large Origami Tote

$1425.00

A bag for modern life, the Origami Large tote combines Nanushka’s passion for considered design with practicality. This style, which folds completely flat, offers a supersized solution for storing all your essentials along with comfortable, easy-to-carry shoulder straps. It is crafted from soft alt-nappa leather for longevity and detailed with contrast merrow stitching which creates a patchwork effect. Body (Main): 60% Polyurethane 40% Polyester Body (Secondary): 100% Cotton Lining: 60% Polyurethane 40% Polyester Hardware: 50% Brass 50% Zamak TECHNICAL INFORMATION Height: 32 cm Width (at base) 32 cm Width (at top) 32 cm Depth: 32 cm Handle Drop: 23 cm Made in Italy