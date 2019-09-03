Click to toggle description
10 in. x 8 in.
Cover art by Helen Dealtry!
100 GSM wood-free paper
Metal wire-o bound
Elastic band closure
17 months (Aug. ‘19–Dec. ‘20)
Matte laminated hard cover
Double-sided pocket page
Laminated color-coded month tabs
3 sticker pages
3D page including glasses
Coloring page
PLANNER FAQS+
Click to toggle description
We’ve switched up our planner offering this year, and wanted to make sure you had all the info you needed to make a selection. Here are answers to your most frequently asked questions.
Will there be more cover and/or size options added? No, not at this time.
Will there be a binder-style planner? No, unfortunately we didn’t bring the binder style back this year.
Will you have 13-month academic planners? Not this year. We went back to our 17-month academic format for now.
Have another question? Send us an email at info@bando.com.
Free Returns
+
Click to toggle description
You have 30 days to return anything you’re unhappy with. Exceptions include personalized items and items marked as final sale. You’ll receive a free prepaid shipping label once your return is authorized.
Get more info here.