Lanolips

Lanolips Golden Dry Skin Salve

$19.95

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

When nothing else is quite as hydrating, when skin is just too irritated, when a hydrating skin salve is all your poor lips/elbows/cuticles are calling out for - reach for the natural alternative, Lanolips Golden Dry Skin Salve. Constructed from 100% natural ingredients, this is that holy-grail product found in every cabinet.