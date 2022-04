Lane Nubby

Lane Nubby Panama Hat

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 65911190; Color Code: 001 Nubby knit wide-brim hat detailed with a calf hair leather band around the dimpled crown. Content + Care - 55% Cotton, 45% polyester - Spot clean - Imported Size - Circumference: 22.25” - Brim: 3.25” - Crown: 4”