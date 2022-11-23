Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Staud
Landscape Velvet And Moire Corset Mini Dress
$582.66
$407.86
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
More from Staud
Staud
Rey Bag
BUY
$325.00
Shopbop
Staud
Landscape Velvet And Moire Corset Mini Dress
BUY
£350.00
Net-A-Porter
Staud
Marigold Melange Belted Cardigan
BUY
$247.49
$495.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Staud
Palamino Shearling Boots
BUY
$495.00
Shopbop
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted