Lush

Lamb Bomb Bomb

$7.95

These goodies are available online now, and will start hopping into stores starting March 18th—check with your local shop to confirm availability. Baah, baah bath sheep, have you any fizz? This adorable bomb is as gentle as a lamb: soothing soy milk powder, comforting cocoa absolute and a touch of peppermint oil make for a sweet, minty soak. Whether you use both bombs at once or save one for later, you'll sink into mesmerizing milky blue waters and emerge with skin in mint condition.