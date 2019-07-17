Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Embryolisse
Lait Creme Concentre
$28.00
Buy Now
Review It
At DermStore
A vitamin and antioxidant-enriched moisturizer ideal for dry skin.
Featured in 1 story
15 Beauty Products That Are Totally Pregnancy-Safe
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Need a few alternatives?
Clary Collection
Clary "all Purpose" Balm
$21.00
from
Clary Collection
BUY
Marc Jacobs Beauty
Limited Edition Dew Drops
$44.00
from
Marc Jacobs Beauty
BUY
Bliss
Ex-glow-sion
$20.00
from
Bliss
BUY
Yes To Blueberries
Daily Repairing Moisturizer
$19.98
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Embryolisse
Embryolisse
Lait-crème Concentrate
$28.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Embryolisse
Embryolisse Artist Secret Radiant Eye
£22.00
£13.99
from
JustMyLook
BUY
Embryolisse
Lait Creme Concentre (2.54 Fl. Oz.)
$28.00
$21.00
from
DermStore
BUY
Embryolisse
Embryolisse Artist Secret Radiant Eye
£22.00
£17.98
from
JustMyLook
BUY
More from Skin Care
SkinCeuticals
C E Ferulic
$166.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
Exuviance
Af Vitamin C 20% Serum Capsules
$69.00
$48.30
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Dr. Barbara Sturm
Hyaluronic Ampoules
$145.00
from
Violet Grey
BUY
The Plant Base
Time Stop Collagen Ampoule
$29.00
from
Soko Glam
BUY
More from Beauty
Halloween
The Eternally-Cool '70s Hairstyles We Still Can't Get E...
It’s been almost four decades since the defining ’70s hotspot Studio 54 closed its doors with a final blowout party in February 1980. The fête marked
by
Us
Makeup
An On-Trend Purple Lipstick For Every Budget
Purple lipstick is intimidating — we get it — but there's a reason why it's suddenly trending. Oft-considered difficult to wear, the bold color has
by
Thatiana Diaz
Skin Care
Where New York Girls Go To Get Their Skin In Shape
Finding a good facialist is kind of like finding a good partner: Most of us have to shop around a little before we settle on "the one." And, much like bad
by
Us
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted