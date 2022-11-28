Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Sam Edelman
Laguna Waterproof Lug Sole Chelsea Boot
$170.00
$118.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
John Fluevog
Platform Cowboy Boot
BUY
$469.00
John Fluevog
Dr. Martens
Jadon Ii Boot Neon Star Leather Platforms
BUY
$210.00
Dr. Martens
Tory Burch
Miller Mixed Materials Lug Sole Boot
BUY
$320.60
$458.00
Nordstrom
Ganni
Buckled Leather Platform Ankle Boots
BUY
$294.52
$495.00
Net-A-Porter
More from Sam Edelman
Sam Edelman
Felicia Flats
BUY
$49.95
$120.00
Free People
Sam Edelman
Codie Square Toe Bootie
BUY
$118.90
$170.00
Nordstrom
Sam Edelman
Hooded Corduroy Puffer
BUY
$149.90
$200.00
Nordstrom
Sam Edelman
Laurs Loafers
BUY
$150.00
Shopbop
More from Boots
John Fluevog
Platform Cowboy Boot
BUY
$469.00
John Fluevog
Dr. Martens
Jadon Ii Boot Neon Star Leather Platforms
BUY
$210.00
Dr. Martens
Tory Burch
Miller Mixed Materials Lug Sole Boot
BUY
$320.60
$458.00
Nordstrom
Ganni
Buckled Leather Platform Ankle Boots
BUY
$294.52
$495.00
Net-A-Porter
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted