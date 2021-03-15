Zou Xou

Lagos Sandal In Black

$163.95

The Lagos thong sandal combines the ease and lightness of a flip-flop with the structure and sophistication of a leather slide. Its square corners and strappy design lend graphic appeal, while a 15 mm heel gives the right amount of support. A flexible toe post makes this style easy to keep on the foot, so no sliding forward—ideal for wandering or for lounging! The insole is lined with memory foam and reinforced with extra cushioning at the heel. Handcrafted from black kidskin and sheep leather lining. Follow the size chart in the photo gallery.