Free People

Lady Lane Faux Fur Collar Jacket

$298.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Product Details Designer Alyssa Wasko got her start crafting cozy scarves in college before expanding into comfort clothes of all kinds (sweet detail: the brand's name is a tribute to her father, Donni). Made in Los Angeles of superfuzzy chenille, this cropped cardigan is a versatile—and smile-inducing—layer. Body length from high point of shoulder: 22 1/4". Rayon/polyester. Machine wash. Made in the USA. Madewell.com only. Item NH890