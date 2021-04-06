Pfister

Ladera Bathroom Faucet In Spot Defense Brushed Nickel

$79.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Home Depot

For the ultimate in flexibility and simplicity, Ladera is the family of lavatory faucets that seamlessly tie your decor together. Transitional design that features a blend of gentle curves and clean lines is the perfect choice for an easy refresh or an entire remodel that will update your current look and stand the test of time. The Ladera faucet family is available in single control, centerset and widespread configurations and is offered in polished chrome, Tuscan bronze and Spot Defense brushed nickel that resists both fingerprints and water spots. Ceramic disc cartridge Featuring spot defense- resists spots and fingerprints Pfast connect supply lines TiteSeal technology - no need for plumbers putty Includes push and seal drain Includes matching deck plate 1.2 GPM at 60 psi Pfister Pforever warranty covers finish and function for life Click here to learn more about Eco Options and Water Conservation Return Policy