Naturalizer

Lacey Wedge Sandal

$130.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Sculpted with comfort. This all-day wedge sandal with a scalloped band and shapely heel was made to be worn out and about. Get there beautifully. Comfortable wedge sandal with scalloped details Metallic leather, suede or leather upper with an almond toe Adjustable buckle closure Contour+ technology for a premium fit and all-day comfort experience Non-slip outsole 5.1 cm sculpted heel Consciously packaged: 100% of our shoe boxes are made of 80% recycled paper + soy-based ink Designed using sustainable materials WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: Ingenious elegant utility. All-day heels that scale the height of chic with endless versatility and comfort that is downright clever. Available in an inclusive size range of tough-to-find sizes and widths for a custom-designed fit and feel for all-day wear. The Shoe With the Beautiful Fit. Since 1927.