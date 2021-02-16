Seven Til Midnight

Laced With Love Bra & Panty Garter Set

$42.00 $20.99

Buy Now Review It

At Bare Necessities

Features Feel sultry & sexy in this longline bra & panty garter set Underwire, cage style unlined cups with seams Grommet lace-up front panel with boning for support Fully adjustable stretch straps with hook & eye closure High-waist brief with lace-up back and cotton panel Adjustable stretch garter straps are removable Stretch, sheer lace and mesh Thigh highs sold separately Style #11065X Content Body: 90% Nylon, 10% Elastane. Care Hand wash, line dry. Country of Origin: Imported