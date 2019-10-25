Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Bershka
Lace-up Flat Ankle Boots
$45.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Bershka
CUT 100% polyurethane LINING 80% polyester 20% polyurethane SOLE 100% thermoplastic rubber
Need a few alternatives?
Vagabond
Dioon Boot In Red Snake
$112.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
The Row
Patty Lace-up Leather Combat Boots
$1495.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
Reformation
Amelia Boot
$268.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Universal Thread
Kamryn Faux Leather Combat Boot
$34.99
from
Target
BUY
More from Bershka
Bershka
Track Sole Ankle Boots
£39.99
from
Bershka
BUY
Bershka
Leather Cowboy Boots
$129.00
from
Bershka
BUY
Bershka
Elastic Track-sole Ankle Boots
$54.90
from
Bershka
BUY
Bershka
Crewneck Sweater
$39.90
from
Bershka
BUY
More from Boots
Simon Miller
High Raid Boot
$670.00
from
Simon Miller
BUY
Simon Miller
High Raid Boot
$670.00
from
Simon Miller
BUY
L.L. Bean
Tumbled-leather Chamois-lined Boot
$159.00
from
L.L. Bean
BUY
Merrell
Haven Mid Lace Waterproof Boot
$160.00
from
Merrell
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted