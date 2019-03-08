Search
Products fromShopClothingSkirts
Topshop

Lace Trims Satin Bias Midi Skirt

$68.00
At Topshop
Look beyond lovely and chic in this delicate lace trim satin bias midi skirt in lemon. We are styling with light tones for a soft and sweet style that complements. 95% Polyester, 5% Elastane. Machine wash.
Featured in 1 story
6 Fresh Color Trends To Consider For Spring
by Emily Ruane