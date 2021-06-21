Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Swimwear
Cupshe
Lace Plunge Bathing Suit
$29.99
$20.29
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Plunge neck, Lace inserts, Crisscross straps, High cut design.
Need a few alternatives?
Cupshe
Colorblock One-shoulder Swimsuit
BUY
$20.99
$29.99
Amazon
Cupshe
Lace Plunge Bathing Suit
BUY
$20.29
$29.99
Amazon
Cupshe
Ruffle Two Piece
BUY
$23.09
$32.99
Amazon
Sociala
Ribbed One Piece Swimsuit
BUY
$22.27
$29.69
Amazon
More from Cupshe
Cupshe
Colorblock One-shoulder Swimsuit
BUY
$20.99
$29.99
Amazon
Cupshe
Lace Plunge Bathing Suit
BUY
$20.29
$29.99
Amazon
Cupshe
Smocked Mismatched Bikini
BUY
$23.09
$25.99
Amazon
Cupshe
Vintage Lace Bathing Suit
BUY
$20.29
$28.99
Amazon
More from Swimwear
Cupshe
Colorblock One-shoulder Swimsuit
BUY
$20.99
$29.99
Amazon
Cupshe
Lace Plunge Bathing Suit
BUY
$20.29
$29.99
Amazon
Cupshe
Ruffle Two Piece
BUY
$23.09
$32.99
Amazon
Sociala
Ribbed One Piece Swimsuit
BUY
$22.27
$29.69
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted