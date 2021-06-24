Likedpage

Lace Mermaid Bridal Wedding Dresses

$80.00

Buy Now Review It

100% Polyester Lace Up closure 1.Made in Lace and Satin,Mermaid Style,Sewn with Beaded and Detachable Sash. 2.Sweetheart Neck and Lace up Back 3.Size :US2-US22W,Custom Size Available, Please contact with me if you need custom made your wedding dress 4.Color:White and Ivory color in stock , Picture show in white color 5.Normally,our handling time is 3-5 days and shipment normally takes 5-14 days for standard shipping.if you need in urgent , please choose Expedited Shipping ,So you can get the dress about 5-7days. For Fulfilled Products By Amazon Will Be Deliveryed Within 48 Hours.For urgent order please feel free to let us know first. Only Sold by Likedpage Dress Factory Fabric:Lace and Satin Size:US Size 2-26W In Stock Color:White and Ivory color in stock Back Style:Lace up back Handwork:Beaded,Sequin All of our dress bulit in bra Size Chart Size US2 Bust: 32.5" Waist: 25.5" Hips:35.75" Size US4 Bust: 33.5" Waist: 26.5" Hips:36.75" Size US6 Bust: 34.5" Waist: 27.5" Hips:37.75" Size US8 Bust: 35.5" Waist: 28.5" Hips:38.75" Size US10 Bust: 36.5" Waist: 29.5" Hips:39.75" Size US12 Bust: 38" Waist: 31" Hips:41.25" Size US14 Bust: 39.5" Waist: 32' Hips:42.75" Size US16 Bust: 41" Waist: 34" Hips:44.25" Size US16W Bust: 43" Waist: 36" Hips:46" Size US18W Bust: 45" Waist: 38.5" Hips:47.5" Size US20W Bust: 47" Waist: 40.75" Hips:49" Size US22W Bust: 49" Waist: 43" Hips:60.5" Size US24W Bust: 51" Waist: 45" Hips:54" Size US26W Bust: 53" Waist: 47" Hips:56"