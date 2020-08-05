Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Tadashi Shoji
Lace Halter Mermaid Wedding Dress
$878.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
Ganni
Ruffled Smocked Checked Seersucker Midi Dress
£215.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Next
Yours Curve Woven Shirred Dress
£18.00
from
Next
BUY
Holzweiler
Shirred Stretch Cotton Seersucker Midi Dress
£250.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Pixie Market
Beatrice Black Linen Dress
$139.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
More from Tadashi Shoji
Tadashi Shoji
Tulle Lace A-line Gown
$998.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Tadashi Shoji
Leroy Top & Gidley Skirt
$750.00
from
BHLDN
BUY
Tadashi Shoji
Odette Dress
$430.00
from
BHLDN
BUY
Tadashi Shoji
Olivine Lace Neoprene Dress - Plus Size
$368.00
from
Tadashi Shoji
BUY
More from Dresses
Ganni
Ruffled Smocked Checked Seersucker Midi Dress
£215.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Next
Yours Curve Woven Shirred Dress
£18.00
from
Next
BUY
Holzweiler
Shirred Stretch Cotton Seersucker Midi Dress
£250.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Pixie Market
Beatrice Black Linen Dress
$139.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted